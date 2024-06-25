Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.