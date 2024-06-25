Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
