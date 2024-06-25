Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

