Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

