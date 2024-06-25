Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

