Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

AMZU stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

