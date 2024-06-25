Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

