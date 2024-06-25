Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $456.15

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.15 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 430.96 ($5.47). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.58), with a volume of 78,361 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,444.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 478.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

