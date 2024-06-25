Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.22. Trevena shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,282,282 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

