Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.22. Trevena shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,282,282 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Trevena
Trevena Stock Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.