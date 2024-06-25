Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.38

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$15.57. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 177,017 shares trading hands.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Gluskin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.14, for a total value of C$3,028,000.00. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.