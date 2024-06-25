TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Lowered to $118.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $103.50 on Monday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

