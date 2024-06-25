Truist Financial Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $480.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $440.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.49. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

