Truist Financial Boosts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $37.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NXRT opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

