Truist Financial Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $213.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $207.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.22.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $208.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 103.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 69.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

