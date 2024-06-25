Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $19.01. Tucows shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 16,727 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Tucows Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The company has a market cap of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 29.91%.

Insider Activity at Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $95,375.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 16,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

See Also

