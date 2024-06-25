Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

