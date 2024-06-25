UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of UDR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 429,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

