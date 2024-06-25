UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

UMBF opened at $82.51 on Monday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,012 shares of company stock worth $1,601,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.