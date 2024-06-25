Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UA opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after buying an additional 2,065,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 499,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $2,243,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

