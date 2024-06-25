Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
UA opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
