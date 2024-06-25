Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.56.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.