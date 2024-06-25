United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $1,130,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,808.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $318.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $320.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

