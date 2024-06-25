ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Up 8%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 576,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,296,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

ValiRx Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.21.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

