Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

