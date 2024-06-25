Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Boosted by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

