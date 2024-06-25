Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

