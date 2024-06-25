Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,017,687 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $570,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock valued at $984,214. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

