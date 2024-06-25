Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 259,552 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.59% of Tenable worth $576,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Tenable by 11.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $56,568,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,637 shares of company stock worth $1,817,611. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

