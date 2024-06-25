Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 17,691 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $549,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

