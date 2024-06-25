Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.90% of Capri worth $579,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Capri by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Capri by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

