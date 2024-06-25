Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crane worth $578,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Crane by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,282,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Crane by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Crane Trading Up 1.4 %

Crane stock opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.