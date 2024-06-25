Vanguard Group Inc. Has $585.48 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $585,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

