Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,338,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.22% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $570,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $4,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $36,260,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 502,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

