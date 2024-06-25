Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.65% of Ryder System worth $588,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryder System by 129.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 14.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 57.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

