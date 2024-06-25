Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 123,120 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $580,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

