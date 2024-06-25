Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 207,520 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,831,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Kyndryl worth $536,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,873,000 after purchasing an additional 190,062 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after buying an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after buying an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $54,283,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KD opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.70. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

