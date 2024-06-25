Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 22,728 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.69% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $607,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

