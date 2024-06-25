Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 74,212 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,679,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic worth $573,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.