Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,382. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

