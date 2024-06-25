Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

