Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.