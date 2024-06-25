Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

