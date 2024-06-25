Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 9.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.66% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $78,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONE opened at $246.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

