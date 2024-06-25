Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after buying an additional 3,246,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after buying an additional 1,305,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.