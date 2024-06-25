Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,396. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

