Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

