Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market capitalization of £342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

