Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

6/15/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $207.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.49. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

