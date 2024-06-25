Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 174,850 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174,850 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 46,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 466,912 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,471,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 331,600 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

