Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferguson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $195.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

