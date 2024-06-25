Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of V.F. worth $30,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Stock Up 2.8 %

V.F. stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

